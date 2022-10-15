The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bosome Freho in the Ashanti Region, Yaw Danso, has been suspended over his alleged involvement in illegal mining.

According to a letter from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development sighted by Citi News, the suspension is to allow for investigation into the claims.

There had been audio in circulation implicating the Chief Executive in illegal mining activities.

Some members of his Assembly had already called on President Akufo-Addo to take a serious look into the allegations.

Speaking with MMDCEs at a special meeting last week, President Akufo-Addo indicated that Mr. Danso had been invited to defend himself against the charges.

The Bosome Freho DCE had been the subject of controversy after some of his assembly members tried to pass a vote of no confidence against him.

The assembly members accused Mr. Danso of causing divisions within their ranks and withholding resources meant for their work.