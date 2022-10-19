The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has justified calls for a reversal of the Senior High School (SHS) system from the current semester plan.

The group is demanding a return to the trimester system, arguing that the semester mode of teaching has outlived its purpose.

Government introduced the semester system for second-cyle schools following the rollout of the double-track system in 2018 to accommodate the huge numbers.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, newly elected President of CHASS, Rev. Fr. Stephen Owusu Sekyere maintained that the trimester will give teachers some break.

“The double track came with the semester system but later on, the whole thing came with the transitional calendar and with that, we have a calendar that allows a stream to be at home. This in itself is putting so much stress on facilities and teachers”.

Four years after the implementation of the double-track and the cancellation of same, there is still the semester system at the SHS level.

But players in the education space are pushing for a return of the trimester system.

“If we go to the trimester, it will give us space and have some break. So the government should put measures in place for us to go back to the semester system.”

CHASS at the end of its 60th annual conference in Koforidua in the Eastern Region advocated for the change to be made beginning the 2023 academic year.