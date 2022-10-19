Morning show host of Onua TV/FM, a subsidiary of Media General Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has been picked up by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

The media personality was picked up late Wednesday, October 19, 2022 by a team of operatives.

It is unclear the reason behind his arrest.

But it will be recalled that the broadcaster has been in the news for comments he made recently, over President Nana Akufo-Addo alleged involvement in galamsey.

The Ministry of Information, in a statement thereafter refuted the claims and said that the government was issuing a complaint to the National Media Commission (NMC) and may explore the option of a legal redress.

Last week, government said Captain Smart, could face a lawsuit over claims President Akufo-Addo is involved in illegal mining.

The government in a statement said the claims made by Mr. Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, in a published video, will be referred to the National Media Commission.

“It is, however, imperative to note that the aforementioned action is without prejudice to government’s right to seek legal action against Mr. Smart, Onua TV and Media General,” the statement noted.

The government accused Mr. Smart of “unethical and irresponsible” journalism, adding that “the video is intended to court disaffection for government and undermine efforts to fight illegal mining in the country.”

The government said it was concerned about the spread of disinformation and misinformation, “clothed under the pretext of journalistic discretion and free expression.”

It further held that the claims were baseless and “impugns the character and integrity of the President, and the credibility and commitment of his fight against illegal and irresponsible mining.”

Though the government has been criticised for paying lip service to the fight against illegal mining, it maintains that its commitment is “unwavering.”