Onua FM’s morning show host, Captain Smart, was released by police late Wednesday evening after his arrest earlier in the day.

He had been picked up by National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) operatives.

Before the arrest, the government had cited the controversial broadcaster for making unsubstantiated claims that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is actively involved in illegal mining.

Mr. Smart was referred to the National Media Commission for the comments.

The government also said Mr. Smart, along with his employer, Media General, could face a lawsuit over the claims.