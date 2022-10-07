Leading Ghanaian watch brand, Caveman Watches, with its foundation, Caveman Foundation, has embarked on a charity initiative dubbed the Caveman Community Development Day in the Ketu North constituency, Volta Region.

The initiative was spearheaded by the founder and CEO of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe, together with Caveman Watches’ brand ambassador, Kobby Kyei, and was joined by Ahiabli Ernest Kofi, Assembly Man of the Dzodze Electoral area, to support and address the dire needs of the community.

As part of the initiative, the team visited the pupils and staff of the Penyi Akpatoeme Basic School and Anglican DA Basic School and donated new school uniforms, shoes and sandals, stationery and other self-care items.

Speaking to the young learners and their teachers, Mr. Dzamefe engaged them on personal hygiene, self-development, entrepreneurship, and other pungent needs of the school.

The Caveman team also deliberated with indigenes, and paid a courtesy call to the District Commander of the Dzodze District Police, Christian Dogbatse, and donated to his office a new customised Ghana Police Service wall clock.

The team rounded out the day’s activities at St. Paul’s Secondary School; the alma mater of the group’s Chief Executive Officer. The final stop was characterized by great emotions and feelings of nostalgia as the CEO, Anthony Dzamefe, toured his former school.