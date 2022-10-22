The music ministry of Conquerors Global Ministries, CGM Music, is set to bless the body of Christ and the world at large with a new sound in the coming weeks.

CGM music will on Sunday, November 6, 2022, launch its much-touted album dubbed ”Jesus King of Kings.”

The event will take place at the Jesus Sanctuary, Garden of Eden, Whindo-Takoradi.

Billed to minister at the launch are seasoned men and women of God such as KODA, and The Asaphs.

The ‘Jesus King of Kings’ album is the second from the church after it released the “He reigns” album in 2018.

For more information, contact 0246111278 or 0248034582.

About Conquerors Global Ministries

Conquerors Global Ministries (CGM) is a commission started in July 2009, with its headquarters in Takoradi (Whindo).

It was founded by Pastor Samuel Ntim.

Its mission is to raise people who will conquer in all areas of life, through the preaching, teaching, and obedience of the word of truth, and who will exalt the Lord by Holy Ghost-inspired worship, praise, prayer, giving, as well as extend the kingdom of God from the church to villages, cities, nations and the world at large.