The Finance Ministry has asked the public to ignore allegations of the President’s refusal of the resignation of Minister of State at the Finance Ministry,

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, had alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is refusing to accept Mr. Boahen’s resignation.

But the Finance Ministry in a post said the claim should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

“Rumours about the Honourable Minister of State tendering in his resignation are untrue, and should be disregarded. Stories of this nature are unhelpful at this time, and the general public is advised to disregard them completely”, the Ministry stated.

Some members of the New Patriotic Party in Parliament on Tuesday, October 25 demanded the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Adu Boahen over the current economic crises.

The Majority MPs insisted that the removal of both ministers will restore confidence in the economy.

They however kowtowed to a request by President Akufo-Addo for the Finance Minister to continue with the IMF negotiations.

The Minority in Parliament has also filed a motion in Parliament demanding a vote of censure against Ofori-Atta.