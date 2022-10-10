Osu Regal Estate based social club, Club J has put smiles on the faces of autistic children at the Autistic Awareness and Care Center in Haatso, Accra.

The center called on Club J, a group of friends whose aim is to help the aged in their community, to help them acquire some electronic gadgets and appliances to help address the cognitive and social needs.

Club J donated 2 Television sets and a refrigerator worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

Proprietress of the school, Mrs. Quaynor expressed gratitude to the team from Club J assuring that the gesture will go a long way to enhance the delivery of care to the autistic children.

The team from Club J included Mr. Adotey Allotey, Micheal Dwumoh, Armando Ablor, Eunice Can and Charlotte Baker.

Speaking in an interview, chairman of the club, Mr Humphrey Awuletey Williams said, the club is committed to supporting as many organizations as possible in-line with the club’s objectives and assured the school not to hesitate to contact the club if they require any further assistance.

Club J donated food and other assorted items worth thousands of cedis to over 400 people in Osu during the Easter holidays.

Several other donations including cash and food items have also given to various organizations and individuals.