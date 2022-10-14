The Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Peter Nortsu Kotoe says government’s decision to introduce a six-year secondary education policy by next year can only materialize if the constitution is amended.

He argues that the constitution spells that the country must have three levels of education which are basic, secondary and tertiary.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has announced that government would pilot the six-year education system in 2023 by merging some junior high schools and some senior high schools under one management.

Speaking to Citi News, the Akatsi North legislator noted that government must reconsider the decision.

“The Minister I am sure has forgotten about the levels of education in the constitution, and he cannot on his own without the amendment of the constitution change the system”, he stressed.

Sector Minister recently reiterated plans by government to change the current three-year Senior High School educational system to six years.

He said steps are being taken to amend the Pre-Tertiary Act to help the process.

Speaking at the 60th Anniversary of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools in Koforidua, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum indicated that steps are also being taking to reform Junior High Schools.