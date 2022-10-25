The Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak, says challenges with food supplies to Senior High Schools are a result of corruption and fraud that have plagued the National Buffer Food Stock Company.

He says the running of the National Buffer Food Stock Company has become inefficient, thereby questioning its usefulness.

Speaking at a press conference, Dr. Clement Apaak cited instances of under-invoicing, the distribution of expired and non-certified food items as some of the fraudulent activities being carried out by the Company.

“Some of the Buffer Food suppliers are simply corrupt and fraudulent. There are instances of under-invoicing; where quantities of supplies to the schools are drastically reduced. Expired food items are supplied to schools.”

“Sometimes, heads are compelled by orders from above to sign for quantities of foods they have not received. We sometimes have suppliers dumping items in excess capacity to schools. There were even instances where schools were supplied with products that had not been certified by the Food and Drugs Authority”.

Dr. Clement Apaak was worried that these acts are compounding the problems of the Free SHS Programme.

“All of these things are captured in the Auditor General’s report, so clearly the Buffer Food Stock Company and the role it is playing is contributing to the challenges of the Free SHS policy.”