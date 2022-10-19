An Accra Circuit Court has ordered the arrest of Kofi Owusu Hene aka Kofi Kapito, Chief Executive Officer, of the Consumer Protection Agency, for failing to appear before it.

Kofi Kapito who is standing trial before the Court failed to turn up in court when the matter was called.

The CEO of CPA is being held on the charges of deprivation of the use of the property of a deceased person, engaging in domestic violence wit economic abuse, and causing unlawful damage.

The CEO of CPA is alleged to have deprived his late brother’s wife of a house the couple had jointly acquired at Ogbojo, and he is said to have threatened to dispose of the said property which the later brother’s wife has an interest in.

He has denied all the charges, and he is currently on bail.