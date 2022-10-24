The Police Commander for the Ashaiman Municipality, Superintendent Osman Alhassan has told Citi News that crime rate in Ashaiman has reduced drastically.

This he attributes to hard work on the part of police officers.

He noted with certainty that, the negative tag on Ashaiman as a haven for criminals will become a thing of the past.

According to him, the police will leave no security-related issues unattended.

“There is no problem in Ashaiman because we do not have serious and other violent crimes in the community. The police have been able to control the crime rate in Ashaiman even to the surprise of residents.”

His comments come on the back of a successful conduct of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency election at Ashaiman where there was no incident recorded despite the tense atmosphere.