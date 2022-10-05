Development Bank Ghana (DBG) in partnership with the Ghana Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (GIRSAL) has organized a training session for staff of various financial institutions on agric financing.

The training, which took off on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, sought to enhance financial institutions, and agricultural knowledge, improve their capacity to assess agricultural loan applications, and structure and manage agribusiness lending.

The training involves a two-module course that covers Ghana’s agribusiness environment, value chains, and agriculture insurance.

Speaking at the opening ceremony held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Development Bank Ghana, Michael Mensah–Baah, indicated the need for financial institutions to have a clear understanding of the value chain of agribusiness.

According to him, this when done is the only way banks will have more confidence in lending to agribusinesses.

“It is important that financial institutions had a clear understanding of the value chain of agribusiness. This conscious effort, when made, will de-risk agribusiness lending”.

He further called for partnerships among financial institutions to ensure that lending to agribusinesses flourishes.

The training is however targeted at agriculture desk officers, relationship managers, credit risk officers, and credit analysts. The course also includes a practical field visit.

About DBG

DBG is a Development Finance Institution that acts as an enabler for businesses in Ghana and as a long-term capital provider in the market. It ensures that sustainable, global best practices are applied across its operations. DBG has the vision to accelerate inclusive and sustainable economic transformation by fostering the growth of a competitive private sector.

DBG’s mission is to facilitate and strengthen long-term credit flow to Ghanaian businesses to drive long-term economic growth and transformation.

Empower banks and entrepreneurs through financial innovation and other advisory services to strengthen the ecosystem in which businesses operate and promote excellence within the businesses we support in terms of Environmental, Social, and Governance.