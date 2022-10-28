Delta Air Lines, Women in Aviation in partnership with Breast Care International (BCI) held a seminar to create awareness on breast cancer on October 27, 2022, at the Kotoka International Airport.

Delta has been supporting Breast Cancer Awareness charities since 2005 and so far the company has raised over $24 million dollars and funded over 85 different research projects.

Over the years, Delta Air Lines’ partnership with BCI has screened more than 65,000 people, with many suspected cases found.

The one-day event had participants from the Aviation industry, and the participants were taken through the causes of breast cancer, methods of curbing breast cancer and general risk factors.

Participants were also taken through breast self-examination as means of education.

Some breast cancer survivors also shared inspiring survival stories and urged participants to get tested regularly to avoid getting their breasts cut.

President of Breast Care International (BCI), Dr. Beatrice Wiafe-Addai, thanked Delta Air Lines for their continuous partnership and encouraged people to get tested for breast cancer.

“I would like to thank Delta Air Lines for partnering us this again to help create more awareness on breast cancer to curb the stigma around it,” she said. “We need to support vulnerable women who are challenged with breast cancer and that’s why we have the breast care fund which is geared towards supporting women so they don’t die needlessly through a disease that is curable,” she added.

The Deputy Gender Minister, Francisca Oteng-Mensah also urged women and men to get tested and added she will do her best to set up a special initiative with women in parliament to help fight cancer.

“I think collectively, we can do more for women going through these difficulties. A lot of people don’t know the right way to get these things treated and so on. Breast cancer shouldn’t be limited to October, it’s definitely not enough, and we need to create more awareness and help create a breast cancer-free environment.”

“I’m yet to go to vetting and when I’m approved, I’m going to ensure we fight this, myself and the women caucus in parliament to help fight breast cancer”.

“Delta is especially delighted to be partnering with Breast Care International to support their ‘Kick Out Cancer Campaign’. Under the stewardship of Dr Wiafe, an inspirational and tireless campaigner, her leadership at the BCI has focused on the prevention, awareness and treatment of breast cancer,” Sarah Djabaki Annan , the Operations Service Manager of Delta Airlines said. “It is no understatement that Dr Wiafe and the BCI have saved the lives of hundreds of women as well as men across the country and taken the stigma out of a cancer diagnosis. This work must continue. If there is one message I want to convey today is the importance of self-examination and seeking help if you or a loved one needs it,” Ms Sarah Annan added. “Delta is a great advocate towards the fight of breast cancer and other cancers. As a company, we are dedicated to this and we have special initiatives to generate revenue and help generate revenue to support the course,” she concluded.

An undisclosed amount of money was also donated by the Ghana Immigration Service to Breast Care International to help them with the fight against breast cancer.

After the event, all participants were given a free breast cancer screening.