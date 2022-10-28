Education think tank, Africa Education Watch, is admonishing the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) to stop the use of supervisors from the Ghana Education Service (GES) and solely use external supervisors during the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The group made the call at the launch of its 2022 WASSCE monitoring report.

“The low number of supervisors that were appointed by WAEC was a huge challenge in the supervision of the just-ended WASSCE. WAEC must end the use of GES staff as supervisors and use external agents to supervise the WASSCE”, Programme Officer at the Africa Education Watch, Kwasi Nimo Jnr. stressed.

He also said, findings showed that centers that had GES supervisors recorded high cases of exam malpractice.

This he says is problematic as the country strives to fight the canker of examination malpractices, hence, the reversal of the practice.

“GES staff cannot be made to supervise their own students with an interest for them to pass to enhance their own KPIs. This is what we are recommending because our monitoring report showed that, whenever there are WAEC supervisors on the ground, there is orderliness and no cheating”.

The education think tank added that the Ministry of Education (MOE) and WAEC should re-negotiate the fees for invigilators and supervisors to realistic levels and ensure prompt payments.

The report revealed that the involvement of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) contributed greatly to the low incidence of question leakages.

It also called on the Ministry of Education to explore the possibility of providing access to market-led, pre-university distance programs for candidates who score at least E8 in all subjects to improve and pursue other careers.