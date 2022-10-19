The Ministry of Transport will this afternoon meet with Driver Unions over concerns about an upward adjustment of transport fares.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and other driver unions have since Monday called for an increment in transport fares following the hike in prices of petroleum products.

According to transport operators, the continuous soaring of prices of petroleum products is eroding their profit margin.

Currently, Diesel and Petrol are selling for over GH¢15 and GH¢13 respectively at major fuel pumps across the country.

Ahead of the planned meeting between the Ministry of Transport and Driver Unions, the Driver Unions say they are targeting a 30% to 40% upward adjustment in transport fares to give their business running.