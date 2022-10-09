Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah is urging professionals in the justice delivery sector to ensure the discharge of their duties contributes positively to enhancing the image of the Judiciary.

He maintains that the current leadership of Ghana’s judiciary is committed to the delivery of justice in the interest of the country and in line with Ghana’s constitution.

The Judiciary has for the past years been subject to intense criticism and widespread perception”, a situation the Chief Justice bemoaned.

“It behoves on us to change the narrative and improve on the perception and encourage them to seek legal redress instead of resorting to taking the law into their own hands. I encourage you to be of good behaviour and treat all court users with utmost respect, they are the reason why we exist and we must endeavour to create a conducive environment, especially in the court.”

The Chief Justice was speaking at the first Quadrennial Delegates’ Congress of the Senior Staff Association of the Judicial Service of Ghana in Kumasi on the theme ‘Promoting Efficiency in Justice Delivery: The Role of Staff and Management.’

He said, there is a determined effort to instil confidence in Ghanaians in the area of justice delivery.

“Management is determined to build a trustworthy and robust institution, as can be clearly guided by the initiatives underway. We cannot enhance our efficiency in the justice system without the application of ICT solutions with specific focus of the courts in particular. Staff must ensure that these interventions work because we must be abreast with what is going on in other jurisdictions”, he advised.

The Association with members as court clerks, interpreters, registrars, and bailiffs broke away from the Judicial Service of Ghana in 2018.

The newly elected President of the Association, Marilyn Elorm Maurin Suttah, assures the leadership will ensure members contribute their quota in enhancing Ghana’s justice delivery system.

“One key area is capacity building. If people are not well-equipped, how do you expect them to efficiently manage their tasks to increase productivity? We are also looking at motivating the staff through schemes like award schemes for hard work and long service. There is a lot that we have to do to gain our independence in the judicial service.”