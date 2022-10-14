Entravision (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, announced today that its Africa-based digital business unit, Entravision 365 Digital in Ghana, has become the Authorized Sales Partner of Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Entravision 365 Digital will provide support, training, lines of credit and local billing to advertisers in the Ghanaian market, thereby enabling them to meet their business objectives.

“This partnership reinforces our commitment to advertisers to connect brands to consumers through local strategic support, creative expertise and relevant in-market training,” said Julian Jordaan, Chief Executive Officer of Entravision 365 Digital. “As we continue to expand our presence throughout the continent of Africa, we are thrilled to partner with Meta as their Authorized Sales Partner in Ghana to equip and empower local businesses with our top-notch advertising expertise.”

Jordaan continued, “We are also pleased to welcome Stephen Sawyerr as Country Manager to spearhead our partnership with Meta in Ghana. With over 10 years of management, digital marketing and brand building expertise, Stephen is very well-equipped to build a world-class team to support Entravision’s growth in West Africa.”

Entravision 365 Digital, as an Authorized Sales Partner, will deploy dedicated local expert teams in Ghana to provide businesses with each of the tools crucial to sales growth, while also assisting these same customers in deploying their advertising investments more efficiently across the Meta family of products.

“Ghana is an important country for Meta and it is a priority for us to invest in the market and to be closer to the people and businesses here,” said Enitan Denloye, Regional Director for Africa at Meta. “As such, we are happy to bring in Entravision 365 Digital as Meta’s Authorized Sales Partner in Ghana and believe that with their robust local market insights and expertise, we can provide better support for businesses and agencies locally, helping them unlock their potential growth.”

About Meta

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

About Entravision

Entravision is a leading global advertising, media and ad-tech solutions company connecting brands to consumers by representing top platforms and publishers. Our dynamic portfolio includes digital, television and audio offerings. Digital, our largest revenue segment, is comprised of four business units: our digital sales representation business; Smadex, our programmatic ad purchasing platform; our branding and mobile performance solutions business; and our digital audio business. Through our digital sales representation business, we connect global media companies such as Meta, Twitter, TikTok and Spotify with advertisers in primarily emerging growth markets worldwide. Smadex is our mobile-first demand side platform, enabling advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine learning. We also offer a branding and mobile performance solutions business, which provides managed services to advertisers looking to connect with global consumers, primarily on mobile devices, and our digital audio business provides digital audio advertising solutions for advertisers in the Americas. In addition to digital, Entravision has 49 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 45 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Entravision 365 Digital

Entravision 365 Digital is an African online media and ad-technology business with a rich heritage in the African advertising industry. For 23 years the business has represented the largest publishers and platforms in Africa and have helped global brands reach connected consumers and drive business impact. With a mission to connect publishers to brands, and brands to consumers, Entravision 365 Digital helps brands reach audiences at scale through its exclusive partnership with leading platforms like TikTok, Anzu, Triton Digital and many more. Entravision 365 Digital is a business unit of Entravision, a leading global advertising, media and ad-tech solutions company connecting brands to consumers by representing top platforms and publishers. Learn more about all of our innovative media, marketing and technology offerings at entravision365digital.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations, and the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements made by the Company. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

