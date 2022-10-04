Seven people have been picked up by the Economic and Organised Crime office (EOCO) for their alleged involvement in cybercrime activities.

The suspects were arrested following an intelligence-led swoop at a house at Manhean in Accra.

According to EOCO, 28 suspects believed to be engaged in fraudulent activities were initially taken into custody.

It was determined that 21 of them were victims of human trafficking from Nigeria to Ghana.

The remaining suspects were remanded into custody while EOCO commences investigations.

“On 26th September 2022, the Economic and Organised Crime Office conducted an intelligence-led swoop at a house at Manhean, Obeyeyie in the Greater Accra Region. At the end of the exercise 28 Nigerians, suspected to be engaged in Prohibited Cyber Activities, were taken into custody.”