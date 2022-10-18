FBNBank Ghana has officially joined the Ghana Club 100, the coveted league of Ghana’s top 100 companies, for the first time.

This year’s edition of the Ghana Club 100, which is in its 19th year, had FBNBank ranked 55th out of the top 100 companies in Ghana due to their contribution to the economy.

The rankings were based on a rigorous screening exercise and based on the company’s size, growth and Corporate Social Responsibility efforts. This year’s edition was organized under the theme, “Ghana’s Private Sector, a Catalyst for Post-Pandemic Economic Transformation” and was held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

Speaking during the ceremony, Mr. Yoofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer of GIPC said “the companies celebrated this evening were selected after they had gone through a rigorous screening exercise and were ranked according to their performance. I commend the Private sector for doing very well with its investment and support in saving the Ghanaian economy in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine war.”

The Ghana Club 100 was introduced by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) in 1998 and it features an annual collection of 100 outstanding companies in the Ghanaian business landscape. The main objective of the Ghana Club 100 is to promote good corporate governance among Ghanaian businesses, develop a transparent and fluid communication system in the Ghanaian corporate sector and spur positive economic entities.

According to Mr. Victor Yaw Asante, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FBNBank, “We have over the years remained focused on putting our stakeholders first, and this includes our customers and the Ghanaian population generally. We have ensured that our agenda through all these remains aligned with the aspirations of Ghana. Our commitment has also been possible largely because of the passion of our people. The staff of the Bank have over the years contributed to our efforts in business and community-related activities and I personally believe that this feat of being counted among Ghana’s top 100 companies would not have been possible without them. It is also an indication of how much progress our brand has made in the past 26 years we have been in the country. We are happy for the recognition and look forward to improving our contribution to Ghana’s socio-economic development even as we are keen to build for the future by supporting the youth.”

Mr. Francis Nyamekye, Head of Compliance who received the award on behalf of the Bank said “the bank is delighted with the recognition from the GIPC and this award is dedicated to all staff of our bank for their hard work. I am very confident this award will spur us on to climb up the Ghana Club 100 league table. Our contributions in terms of the solutions we offer our customers and clients and the initiatives we support in the communities are a strong indication of how far we are prepared to go in order to contribute significantly to Ghana’s development. I can assure you that we remain primed for action.”

FBNBank has in its 26 years of operating in Ghana remained focused on putting its customers and communities first. This, it has sought to do through the rich value and excellence of what the Bank contributes to the relationship with its stakeholders as a whole, particularly the customers. FBNBank Ghana is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered over its 128 years of operation. FBNBank Ghana has 25 branches and two agencies across the country with over 500 staff. FBNBank offers universal banking services to individuals and businesses in Ghana.