For the third year running, staff of FBNBank Ghana have displayed exemplary commitment to their communities by making a cash donation to the Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central in support of their child-focused projects. This was after the Club’s ”Walk for a Child” fund-raising walk on the University of Ghana campus.

The Club’s 2022 child-focused projects are the completion of the Berekuso community clinic at and the renovation of toilet facilities at the La Bawaleshie Presbyterian Primary School. For these two Rotary projects, the staff of the Bank made personal contributions totalling Fourteen Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢14,000) which was presented to the Club.

Acknowledging the contribution of the FBNBank staff, Kobla Nyaletey, President of Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central said, “service to our communities is core to what Rotary is about. Extending a helping hand to communities in need is a responsibility for all. We are very grateful for the support that our friends from FBNBank Ghana continue to lend to our efforts to positively impact lives. We remain eternally grateful and I believe the beneficiaries of our projects, like the people of Berekuso are also grateful.”

Since 2019, FBNBank Ghana staff have been supporting the activities of Rotary International’s clubs in Ghana aimed at delivering benefit to the communities. These include the renovation and construction of classrooms and library for the Golden Spring School in Tetegu and the purchase of essential equipment for the children’s cancer unit at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. This is apart from donations the Bank has also made over the years to support the work of Rotary especially in the area of polio eradication.

Commenting on the donation by FBNBank Ghana staff, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer who is also the District Governor of Rotary District 9102 said, “at FBNBank our people are expected to live our values of ‘entrepreneurial, professional, integrity and customer-centricity.’ We believe these values are the main drivers of the effort to continue to be of service to our communities. In seeking to achieve this we have joined forces with a worthy partner, Rotary International and through this partnership the personal commitments of our staff find a useful platform to deliver exactly what we intend to achieve. The people of Berekuso and the students of the La Bawaleshie Presbyterian School, just like many other people in the numerous communities in Ghana need support particularly in the areas of education and health and we are willing to continue to support all efforts which seek to address these needs.”

The Berekuso Health Centre project is currently in Phase One of construction. The facility is being constructed on a parcel of land provided by the community. When completed it shall have amenities like an Out-patient department, a maternity ward, male, female and children’s wards, a laboratory, a psychiatric unit, injection and emergency room, an antenatal unit, a pharmacy, stores, washrooms, consulting rooms and a public health section among others.

FBNBank Ghana has remained focused on putting its customers and communities first. This, it has sought to do through the rich value and excellence of what the Bank contributes to the relationship with its stakeholders as a whole, particularly the customers. FBNBank Ghana is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered over its 128 years of operation. FBNBank Ghana has twenty-six (26) business locations; comprising 23 (twenty-three) branches, two (2) agencies and one (1) collection centre across the country with over 500 staff. FBNBank offers universal banking services to individuals and businesses in Ghana.