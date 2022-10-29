The Food and Drugs Authority has warned against the use of a weight loss regime known as Ascot Diet.

Ascot Diet involves the use of injections, appetite suppressants and a meal plan for weight loss.

The FDA in a statement said “Ascot Diet weight loss products, produced by the Ascot Diet Clinic have not been registered by the Authority and its use could cause severe allergic reactions like itching, hives, shortness of breath, wheezing, swelling of the tongue, throat or mouth, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea, dizziness, or faintness due to the sudden boost in minerals and nutrients.”

The FDA wishes to advise the public to desist from patronizing medicinal products that are not registered by the Authority since their safety, quality and efficacy cannot be guaranteed. Importers of such weight loss products are to note that Sections 99 and 118 of the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851 prohibit the importation and sale of unregistered products.

It warned further that “offenders would therefore be severely sanctioned when found.”

It encouraged the public to cooperate with the Authority and report the presence of any unregistered regulated products.