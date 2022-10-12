The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is cautioning the public against the consumption of two contaminated sausage brands on the market.

The Authority said the brands – AIA Wudy and Pavo brands under the Agricola Tre Vali sausage products have been recalled by Italian authorities.

In a statement issued by the FDA, it noted that the sausages contain listeria bacteria.

The statement further directed persons in possession of any of the brands to return them to any FDA office.

“The attention of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has been drawn to the recall of Agricola Tre Vali sausage products, namely, AIA Wudy and Pavo brands, by the Italian authorities due to the presence of Listeria bacteria in these sausages made from poultry meat.”

Considering the recall activities ongoing in Europe and other countries, the FDA has also conducted a market surveillance activity and Pavo Frankfurt sausages with expiry dates of November 2022 were found in Ho in the Volta Region.

The products have since been detained for safe disposal.

“So far, no AIA Wudy sausages have been found on our market. The FDA directs that anyone in possession of the above-mentioned products should immediately take them to either our Head Office or Regional Offices across the country.”

“The FDA wishes to assure the public that its surveillance teams continue to monitor the markets for any of the above-mentioned products”, the statement further added.