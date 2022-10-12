Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay finds nothing wrong with his law firm representing some Chinese nationals standing trial together with En Huang, also known as Aisha Huang, for illegal mining offences.

Mr. Blay believes his firm has the responsibility of representing persons they believe are innocent of charges brought against them.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Freddie Blay said his political status should not come in the way of his legal work.

“It’s a wrong impression that some people have. The fact that my law firm is defending them does not mean that government supports and is involved in illegal mining. We all support efforts against galamsey. Personally, I am against galamsey.”

“This does not mean that innocent people should not be represented. Let’s wait for the court to decide. At the end of the day, we will know the truth, that my clients are innocent. They have done nothing wrong and are not involved in galamsey.”