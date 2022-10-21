The Federation of Universities Senior Staff Associations (FUSSAG) has joined the ongoing strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) for better service conditions.

FUSSAG in a statement said, “our members are also actively involved in the strike in whatever form, shape or direction it takes”.

The strike by UTAG is to demand a reversal of the government’s decision to pay the 2022 fuel ex-pump allowance instead of the 2021 price, and also the payment of vehicle maintenance and off-campus allowances.

Other worker unions embarking on the strike are the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) and Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA).

The Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG) backed the strike.

It said its endorsement of the strike by UTAG is borne out of “mutual interest”, and threatened to embark on a similar industrial action.

National Labour Commission (NLC) has instructed the striking unions to, with immediate effect, call off their ongoing strike.

This was arrived by the NLC after meeting with UTAG members on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

The Commission directed as follows: