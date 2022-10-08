A former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Commission, Dr. Tony Aubynn, has faulted government for its failure in winning the war waged against illegal small scale mining.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Citi FM/Citi TV said the setbacks government is facing in the fight are as a result of involvement of its own appointees in the illegal activity.

“When they [government] said stop galamsey and the government was very serious about that, I think ordinary people stopped but those people who were in high places and closer to government were still doing it under the guise of the military. You cannot do these things and succeed. If your people are doing it with impunity, then that is a problem”, he said.

Dr. Tony Aubynn says a more collaborative effort with all stakeholders is needed to deal with the menace

“So we need a collective approach if the government is serious . It has to consult those are who are indeed involved”, he advised.

Dr. Aubynn was on his way out of the Minerals Commission, in 2017, just as the fight against illegal mining was kicking into gear.

But at that time, he was confident that illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as galamsey, had stopped in the country following the intense media campaign and government action.

Under him, the government interdicted nine district mining officers of the Minerals Commission who were asked to proceed on indefinite leave, in May 2017.

The nine officers supervised mining activities in nine mining districts and were found to be negligent.

The Lands and Natural resources Minister at the time, John Peter Amewu, said they were negligent, as they allowed illegal mining to continue in their respective areas.

NDC better mangers

On the same show, Kofi Adams, the Member of Parliament for Buem said the National Democratic Congress is the only political party that has what it takes to tackle Ghana’s hurdles in ending galamsey.

He insisted the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) renewed fight against the menace will amount to nothing adding that the Akufo-Addo has not shown any sign of seriousness in addressing galamsey which is currently appears to be one of the country’s major problems.

“This government has totally failed. It has no business talking about galamsey. They have no blue print as to how to deal with the issue. The NDC still believes that a well, proper and regulated small scale mining beyond what we have now is the way to go so that reclamation of land will follow.”

“The NPP has failed and we know that the NDC as a party will do better any day and time in terms of managing galamsey. The NDC will always do a better job.”