The Paramount chief of Sefwi Wiawso traditional area and board member of the Forestry Commission, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II, has complained that traditional authorities are limited in their quest to provide proper protection to the country’s forest reserves.

The Chief, who recently placed a ban on all kinds of small-scale mining activities in his jurisdiction, spoke at the inaugural ceremony of the Western North regional office of the Administration of Stool Lands in Sefwi Wiawso.

“We want the Deputy Minister to know that we have been made toothless in preserving our land.”

“Even when you summon people engaging in illegal mining to the place, they refuse to show up. Others challenge you to take them to court,” Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II said.

“We want the government to give us the power we once had over lands. That way, we will deal with the menace easily,” the chief added.

Chiefs have been noted as critical in the fight against illegal mining because of their authority over lands vested in them.

But they have also been criticised for being complicit in illegal mining.

The Asantehene, for example, said chiefs cannot absolve themselves of the blame for the destruction of the environment caused by illegal miners.

As part of the recent renewed attention on illegal mining, President Akufo-Addo met with the National House of Chiefs to seek their support in the illegal mining fight.