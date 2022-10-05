The accused persons in the Gambaga shooting incident have been granted a GH¢10,000 bail with two sureties each.

They were granted bail by the Tamale Circuit Court on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

The first accused person, Fataw Balewa has also been granted bail to the tune of GH¢20,000 with two sureties.

The case has been adjourned to October 19, 2022.

Some 12 persons suspected to be land guards were last week arrested in Gambaga in the North East Region following a shooting incident.

The incident was over a disagreement over a parcel of land between residents of Gambaga and a private developer.

The shooting led to one person sustaining gunshot wounds.

The injured was sent to the Gambaga Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

The 12 persons including the private developer, Fataw Balewa were later arrested by the Gambaga police and taken to the Tamale circuit court.