The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has condemned the assault of a toddler by a man captured in a viral video on social media.

According to the Ghana Police Service, though no arrest has been made its intelligence teams and experts from the Police Cyber Crime Unit are working to arrest the man who was captured in a viral video physically abusing a toddler.

In the widely circulated video, the man is seen whipping the toddler in the presence of other men, while the little boy screams in pain.

However, none of them made any attempt to rescue the victim.

The Gender Ministry in a statement indicated that the act is against the Children’s Act 1998 as well as the criminal code of Ghana.

“The Ministry on behalf of Government strongly condemn this cruel, inhumane and barbaric act meted out to the child. The Ministry therefore appeals to the general public to support the Police with any information that will aid in the arrest of the manner”, the release said.

The Police Service is calling on the public to help in the effort to rescue the child.

Efforts are underway to track down the individual involved, have him arrested, and rescue the child.

The Police are entreating anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact the police on 0243809991.