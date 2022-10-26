The biggest Wine show in the Southern Hemisphere returns in 2022 with a delicious touch of Artisanal Chocolates from Ghana from 26 to 29 October 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

A ground-breaking partnership between the organizers of WineX Show and Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) in working with DUAM Communications and JON WILLIAMS Consult has successfully facilitated and sponsored a select group of Indigenous Ghanaian Artisanal Chocolatiers to Johannesburg to showcase made-in-Ghana Chocolates in the upcoming Three Day WineX show at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The Ghanaian Chocolatiers were selected to present selected Premium Ghanaian Chocolates in pairing with South African Wines with the objective of strengthening the competitive position of Ghana cocoa and cocoa-based products in Africa and in furtherance to the objective to create market access for Ghanaian chocolate brands in South Africa.

The selected Ghanaian Chocolate brands to feature at WineX 2022 are:

Allsave Chocolates

Sekoe Chocolates

Niche Chocolates

Bioko Treats

Adansi Sweets

Kabi Chocolates

Honico Chocolates

Rhocece Chocolates

Speaking in Johannesburg, the CEO of Ghana Export Promotion Agency (GEPA) Dr. Afua Asabea Asare expressed her optimism on the limitless opportunities for Ghanaian cocoa products to become globally competitive thus the investments being made by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority to support the Chocolatiers in the exploration of international markets such as South Africa.

Dr. Afua Asabea Asare thanked Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa H.E. Charles Asuako Owiredu for his instrumental role in facilitating and ensuring the success of this innovative project and the invaluable support the Ghana Mission in Pretoria under his leadership played in ensuring the success of this trade mission.

She further challenged the Ghanaian chocolatiers to use this opportunity to explore the value-added demand offerings for Cocoa based products in South Africa and Africa in general.

Dr. Asare was optimistic about Ghana’s participation in the future editions of WineX as another export market for Ghana’s cocoa industry to become an innovative industry leader when the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement is fully implemented to promote intra-African trade.