At the 19th edition of the Ghana Club 100 Awards, miLife Insurance Ghana Limited emerged as the highest ranked Insurance Company and placed 37th position on the league of Ghana Club 100 companies.

The company achieved this great feat under the leadership of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Kwaku Yeboah-Asuamah.

Speaking after the awards, the C.E.O of miLife, Mr. Kwaku Yeboah-Asuamah thanked the staff for their commitment over the period.

“This award represents the proof of all the sacrifices we have made collectively in growing miLife; a testament that the future will only be better. Today we are the highest-ranked Life Insurance company on the Ghana club 100. Congratulations on your dedication, commitment, resilience, and hard work”.

About Club 100

The Ghana club 100 is an annual compilation of 100 outstanding companies in Ghana’s business landscape done by the Ghana Investment Promotion Council with the goal of honouring and rewarding businesses that are making remarkable accomplishments in their respective business fields. The businesses were evaluated on the basis of size, growth, profitability and spend on corporate social responsibility relative to revenue.

About Kwaku

Kwaku exhibits fair, empathic leadership, competence and professionalism. His leadership style has guided the milife through years of steady growth.

During these past years, miLife has benefited from exceptional performance, great cohesion, and constant growth, thanks to Kwaku’s leadership.

He has sustained the rise of our company’s market presence, market share, premium income, profitable thereby transforming miLife into an insurance powerhouse.

Kwaku has guided miLife through several challenging situations, and in each of these – his ability to make sound decisions has helped the business achieve remarkable success.

About miLife

miLife is a digitally-enabled Ghanaian life insurer which leverages technology to improve

insurance access to the underserved. miLife is currently one of the fastest growing, innovative and profitable life insurance companies in Ghana. It partners major telecom providers such as MTN and Vodafone to drive her vision of insurance inclusion.

miLife has significantly evolved over the years in her products offering and distribution channels in keeping with her vision to be the leader in helping Ghanaians build their dreams, one customer at a time. In pursuing this, miLife has sought to make insurance simple, affordable and easily accessible through technology.

Over the past three years, miLife has grown at an average of 61% year-on-year with strong underwriting results.