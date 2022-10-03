The Republic of Ghana, on 25th September, 2022, was elected Chair of the Commonwealth ITU Group (CIG) for a four-year term in Bucharest, Romania.

The CIG which is made up of 54 Commonwealth countries meets periodically to establish a set of objectives to be achieved at various conferences and meetings of the ITU on a myriad of subjects including International Telecom Regulation, Policy, Radio Spectrum and its related matters, type approval and standardisation.

The goals of the objectives are to address the concerns of member-states in all aspects of telecommunications development and implementation.

This marks Ghana’s first time serving on the Group as its Chair; Ghana co-chaired the Group with the United Kingdom for the just-ended tenure. United Kingdom is now the Vice Chair responsible for the Europe while India, Trinidad and Tobago were also elected the Vice-Chairs responsible for Asia and the Americas respectively.

Ghana, represented by the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, will lead the team to achieve its objectives at various WTSA, ITU Plenipotentiary, WTDC and WRC conferences within the next four years.

In a statement on the occasion, the Minister expressed Ghana’s appreciation to the Group for the confidence placed in Ghana. She indicated that in a spirit of continuity and efficiency, Ghana will continue to serve the Group to ensure the achievement of its objectives.

The Commonwealth ITU Group was established during the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in September 2002.