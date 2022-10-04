Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) has cut sod for the construction of 130-bed girls’ dormitory at Dormaa Senior High School to ease congestion in the school.

Ghana Gas is committed to providing support in the areas of education, health, water and sanitation as well as sports.

Dormaa Senior High School celebrated its 75th anniversary over the weekend.

The school has a student population of over 4,000, and was the first secondary school between Brong Ahafo and Ashanti Region to be established in 1947.

Addressing the ceremony, the Headmaster, Nicholas Asamoah, was full of praise for Ghana Gas for the intervention.

He said the project, when completed, will provide shelter and ease congestion at the girls’ dormitory.

He observed that the project was timely.

“I am very grateful,” he said, “the work that we started way back from January, today we have seen the reality of the day. We’re hoping that the contractor is going to work harder so that, within the time limit given, we will take over the product and our girls will have a place to lay their heads. We’re very grateful once again.”

Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene, applauded the gas company for the intervention, and called on other corporate institution to assist as has been done on other school campuses.

“Ghana Gas, after we knocked on their door, stepped in to assist us to get a dormitory for Dormaa SHS girls. They heard our plea,” she said.

“Without women, there is no development. Ghana Gas’ provision of 130-bed girls’ dormitory will aid the girls’ studies and reduce the overcrowding burden of the school. Dormaaman, RCC and every individual who contributed to getting this dormitory for Dormaa SHS is grateful. I believe the contractor will deliver on his promise to complete this girls’ dormitory in the stipulated six months’ time given.”

Ghana Gas’ Assistant Project Manager, Mr. Anyimah Nwiah Edomgbole, reiterated the vision of the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ben K.D. Asante, the board and management of the company to providing educational infrastructure across the country, adding that the gas company is committed in delivering on its mandate.

“Ghana Gas realized Dormaa SHS has one of the biggest student population and decided to share in their vision of giving them a girls’ dormitory. As we speak, it is not only Dormaa that has benefited from Ghana Gas. Sunyani Technical University will soon get an ultra-modern ICT centre that will train students on vehicle maintenance and assembling. Again, [at] University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Ghana Gas is building a 200-bed hospital capacity for the school and its environs.”

He revealed that when completed, that project will benefit and thus bring education and health development to the region.

“Ghana Gas is the nation’s property and that, the company is committed to providing support throughout the country. We can assure Dormaaman and Dormaa SHS that monies have been allocated to kick-start this project to be able to commission within six months.”

Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Health and MP for Dormaa Central Constituency Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Director-General of Ghana Education Service (GES) Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Cape Caost Prof. Akwasi Kumi-Kyereme, former Inspector General of Police James Oppong Boanuh, who is the President of Dormaa Old Students Association, Bono Region Minister Hon. Justina Owusu- Banahene, His Royal Majesty Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II, the Dormaahene and His Lordship Justice Eric Baah, a Justice of the Court of Appeal were among the dignitaries who graced the school’s 75th anniversary.