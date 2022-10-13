Scores of parents and caregivers have made an appeal for a full-scale implementation of the play-based learning pedagogy across Ghana.

According to them, playful learning holds the potential to build Ghanaian girls and boys to be useful citizens, while contributing to the country’s overall development. But this, they believe, can only be achieved when the government shows commitment and provide the requisite support.

“I have seen what the use of play by teachers in the course of their teaching is doing in the life of my child. I am sure if I had benefited from this during my days, I would have been better than I am present,” a parent who identified himself as Kwame Amoh said on the sideline of a community durbar organized by Right To Play at Kwaku Panfo in Accra on September 29, 2022.

“My child is finding her true self – seriously. She is becoming more assertive and confident by the day and what is more, she learns more and better when she plays. If all our children get to learn this way, Ghana will be the ultimate winner because the traditional method is not helping us,” he continued.

Another parent, Patience Kumah said play has a special place in the life of children and that the more they are exposed to such activities, they are easily able to remember and bond with their peers and strangers.

“Right To Play is doing a great job implementing the play-based learning methodology in my daughter’s school and I am impressed with the person she is gradually becoming. I think all Ghanaian children should be exposed to this teaching style and this requires the support of the government,” she said. “Our government needs to support this teaching approach.”

Addressing parents/caregivers, teachers and learners at the event, Canadian sportscaster and ambassador for the Gender Responsive Education And Transformation (GREAT) project, Kayla Grey shared a childhood story to demonstrate how important play is to the development of children.

“I didn’t learn the best by just sitting down and by having a paper in front of me…I learned by being active and using my hand,” she said.

She explained that “for young adults and kids to get that tools and methods [of playful learning] now is so important because I think it shows that there is a commitment to different methods in teaching and learning.”

Kayla Grey noted that play “helps to build confidence, team building, and show skills of leadership that the traditional method cannot.”