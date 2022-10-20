The Ghana Association of Scholarship students in Hungary (GASH) is unhappy that 20 of its members have not yet received their stipends for several months now.

In March this year, the students called on government to pay their stipends, which had been in arrears for six months.

Out of the about 250 students who received their stipends, about 20 of them did not receive the monthly 400 dollars allocated.

They say for about a month now, the Ghana mission in Prague has not been forthcoming with information as to when the 20 students would receive their stipends.

Larry Basit Salami, one of the aggrieved students of GASH, spoke to Citi News.

“We have been to the scholarship secretariat several times and from the conversation that I had with the Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat and other staff; it seems the problem is not coming from them. I think what I can see from there is that the problem is now beyond them.”

“So now, our plea goes beyond the scholarship secretariat. We are appealing to the stakeholders, especially the Ministry of Finance, to release the money for us to get paid”.