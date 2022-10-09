Ghanaian gospel musician, Kras Arthur Jnr, has released his new single, ‘Mehwɛ Nea Wayɛ’.

This song was originally composed and scored for choral performance as a song of thanksgiving at the end of the year in 2017.

Due to divine deliverance from some unfortunate happenings Kras was inspired to re arrange the song, particularly for bands and amazingly turned out blissfully and touching.

‘Mehwɛ Nea Wayɛ’. was produced by Kras arthur Jnr himself, mixed and mastered at Grace Note Studios in Accra.

Born into music family, Kras Arthur Jnr., a song writer, director of music, producer and multi instrumentalist, inherited an incredible musical heritage from his father, Kras Kofi Arthur, a music genius in the choral music fraternity in Ghana.

From a very tender age Kras Arthur jnr mastered the reading of music and playing of the keyboard and other musical instruments.

His singing prowess also emanated from joining the church choir as a kid. Kras Arthur Jnr has spent most of his music life directing music for choirs, bands, and artistes, etc.

He is known for his compositions and performances of Choral music.

Currently he’s a member of the VocalEssence Choral and the bread of life Methodist Church, Dansoman.

Over the years, Kras has developed the skill of merging choral music and contemporary gospel music in compositions and performances as an identity/ brand for himself.

In 2019, Kras Arthur Jnr released his debut single, ‘AKYEA’ which has made a lot of waves since it’s release.

Listen to Kras Arthur’s ‘Mehwɛ Nea Wayɛ’ in the link below:

https://audiomack.com/kras-arthur-jnr/song/mehwe-nea-waye