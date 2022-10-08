Government has announced a review of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) regulations to deal with manufacturing firms that indiscriminately dispose off waste into surroundings.

The government says most production companies fail to ensure the proper disposal and treatment of waste in accordance with the law.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie.

“Most effluents from production are not treated at all or at best not treated to the required standards before being discharged into the environment. That is why the EPA is bringing in new laws to tackle some of these things to make it safe for our population.”

The mission of the EPA of Ghana is to co-manage, protect and enhance the country’s environment, in particular, as well as seek common solutions to global environmental problems.

The accomplishment of the mission is to be achieved inter alia through research, scientific, technological and innovative approaches, good governance and partnerships.