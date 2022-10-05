Government is set to regulate the activities of cyber security service providers, professionals, and establishments with the passage of the Cyber Security Act.

The move seeks to license entities that resort to digital platforms to undertake most especially business activities and to offer accreditation for the professionals manning such platforms.

The Cyber Security Authority says the exercise will help in curtailing cyber security fraud and ensure professionalism.

Cyber security expert, Jennifer Mensah outlined excerpts of the framework during a public engagement on the exercise.

“There are many devices connected to the internet, with a lot of transactions online. All these are generating prosperity and wealth for the economy but cyber crime has also increased at a greater rate therefore the works of cyber security establishments, service providers and professionals have become important in protecting our digital infrastructure and services.”

The Acting Director General of the Cybersecurity Authority, Dr. Albert Antwi Boasiako said entities providing security service that fail to register their businesses will be legally dealt with.

“The Governing Board of the Cybersecurity Authority has set a deadline to ensure that, effective January 1, 2023, every business that provides cybersecurity services ought to be licensed by the Authority in view of the need to improve the industry. So I think we are on course.”