The High Court has dismissed the interlocutory injunction filed by Ashantigold Sporting Club on the Ghana Premier League.

The presiding judge, Barbara Tetteh-Charway in her ruling indicated that on the balance of hardship, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will suffer more than Ashantigold should the league remain on hold.

The club moved a motion on notice for leave to file a supplementary Affidavit in support of their interlocutory injunction on the Betpawa Premier League.

The Ghana Football Association were awarded a cost of GHC20, 000.

The ruling means the suspended 2022/2023 betPawa Premier League can resume.