An online platform for the pilot auctioning of selected vehicles by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has gone live.

The platform – http://auction.icums.gov.gh – requires users to request for the creation of an account using their National Identification Numbers.

The platform offers the option of receiving login details through SMS or email.

After logging in, users can view multiple pictures and place bids on the advertised vehicles. At the moment, seven vehicles have been advertised on the platform.

The platform known as the E-Auction module on the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) is expected to eliminate corruption associated with auctioning of goods at the ports.

Speaking at a ceremony to launch the GRA Service Charter recently, the Commissioner-General of the GRA, Rev Amisshadai Owusu Amoah said prospective vehicle buyers will go online to make bid bids without appearing physically.

He said his outfit was working to implement the new initiative as part of efforts to prevent revenue losses that emanates from the auctioning process.

“We’re working to improve our services through various online and technology platforms such as that customers will feel comfortable dealing with us,” the Commissioner-General said.

“We have the E-VAT, E-invoicing and other innovative means which customers are able to pay taxes and avoid some alleged corruption in our various offices. Another initiative is that by the end of October, we want to begin an E-Auction at the ports so that if you want to buy a car, just be home and click to search the kind of car you want without coming to the port”.

Rev. Amoah further disclosed that customers will make payments immediately after their bids are electronically approved.