Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Ltd has extended its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative to the Wa Municipal Model Junior High School in the Upper West Region by handing over a fully refurbished and stocked computer laboratory to the school, to aid in practical teaching and learning of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

The Wa Model JHS was established in September 2001 and currently has a total population of about 917 pupils and 29 Teachers, with six (6) computers to serve the entire school. Following GTBank’s decision to donate towards ICT education in the school, the computer laboratory has been fully refurbished with new desks, twenty five (25) desktop computers, a printer, projector, two (2) air conditioners and internet access.

In an address during the handing over ceremony, Divisional Head of Corporate Communication and Experience at GTBank, Agnes Owusu-Afram reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to equip the youth with the requisite ICT skills for their education and life.

“We commenced operations in Wa earlier this year, and sought a way to contribute to the human development in the community we operate in. After several consultations, we chose the Wa Model JHS as the next beneficiary of our ICT initiative. We believe this will go a long way to adequately prepare these students for the future.”

She continued that “Donating this computer laboratory is a good way to create a platform for students of this school to be put on the same level as those in higher ranking institutions in Ghana and globally. They can now access any information they seek just at the click of a button.

Also present to grace the occasion was the Jinpenhi Naa, Naa Kadri Ibrahim, who expressed his appreciation to the Bank for the kind gesture. “GTBank has proven that indeed they are a Bank for the people. We sincerely appreciate this facility and assure you that we will be good custodians in order for many more students to benefit from this goodwill.”

The Wa Municipal Model JHS is the ninth school in the country to benefit from GTBank’s drive to enhance teaching and learning of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) across the country.