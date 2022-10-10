Plum and prestige heralded the 2022 Grow, Unite, Build Africa (GUBA) Awards, as fourteen esteemed individuals comprising role models, entrepreneurs, business moguls and activists from across the globe were honoured at the 13th edition of the events in Kigali, Rwanda.

Apart from recognizing individual excellence and hardwork, the events also celebrated community and international organizations that are contributing positively to making Africa and the world a better place.

During the gathering at the Intare Convention Arena on September 29, 2022, a passionate applause reverberated as each of the 14 personalities climbed the dais to receive their honours.

The 14 awardees include Sandra Zawedde, Chairperson of East of Eden (U) Ltd (Excellence in Infrastructure Development), Alena Analeigh McQuarter, Youngest student admitted into medical school (Young Achiever Award), Dr Sylvia Shitsama Nyamweya, Neurosurgeon (Pioneer Award for Health Excellence), Uche Ofodile, CEO of MTN-Benin (Influential Business Leader).

Others are Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of Grammy Recording Academy (Entertainment Mogul), Keith Ellison, Attorney General (Legal Excellence Award), Sina Gerard, CEO of Urwibutso Enterprises (Industrial Innovation Award), Dr. Tedros Ghabreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (Exceptional Leadership in Global Health), Amadou Gallo Fall, President of Basketball Africa League (Sporting Excellence Award).

The rest are Dr Sangu Delle, CEO of CarePoint (Entrepreneurial Spirit Award) Wode Maya, Tourism Blogger (Excellence in Tourism Award), Acha Leke, Senior Partner, McKinsey’s (Influential Business Leader) and Maryse Mbonyumutwa, Founder, Pink Mango (Manufacturing and Sustainability Award).

A former African Union representative to the United States, Ambassador Dr Arikana Chihombori-Quao was given a special ‘Nana Yaa Asantewaa’ award at the events.

Founder and CEO of GUBA Enterprise, Dentaa Amoateng MBE, reiterated that “GUBA is proud of personalities and individuals who are making the world a better place through their efforts and courage”.

“It is important that people who are positively impacting society globally are celebrated and encouraged to do more. That is what GUBA stands for. We always want to recognize those who are change makers in society” Dentaa added.

At the events, the Rwandan Development Board (RDB), hailed GUBA for placing Africa on the map and given recognition to the continent in a special way.

“Whiles we are celebrating excellence of the award winners, we are also happy that the events have placed the spotlight on our country, Rwanda”Deputy CEO of RDB, Mr Zephanie Niyonkuru said.

Key sponsors for this year’s awards are, Temtum, Ceek, KGL, Agazy, Rwandan Development Board, The Lotte, RwandAir, A&C, the Royals, Meridian, CAGL, the Commonwealth Chamber in Hong Kong and the Rwandan Broadcasting Agency.