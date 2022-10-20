The Minority in Parliament has asked the government to immediately halt moves to sell prime public land around the Giffard Road to a private developer.

The Minority accused the Ministry of Agriculture and the Lands Commission of putting in place processes to sell the said land, which housed the Agric Mechanisation Centre.

The Giffard Road area is in the military enclave of the Air Force Base and Burma Camp.

“To think that this land will suffer the wanton dissipation of compulsorily acquired state land breaks my heart and I think that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must stop this,” Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said.

If the Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has an agreement in place to sell the land, Mr. Iddrisu said President Akufo-Addo must “call his good friend to order.”

“That land must be preserved in our national security interest,” he added.

Mr. Iddrisu urged the President to scrutinise the concerns the Minority was making with a probe

“The President, if he has doubts as to what I am saying, must commence a full-scale public investigation into the status of this land.”