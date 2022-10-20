The Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy, Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association, and Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Ghana say they have resorted to the cash-and-carry system following the high cost of production.

The associations say economic indicators such as high inflation, high-interest rates, increase in fuel prices and high cost of utility are affecting the prices of raw materials which translates to the high cost of the finished product.

Addressing the press, the President of the Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association, William Adum Addo said government must deal with the situation or risk a collapse of the industry.