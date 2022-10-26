General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah says the experience he has gained as the longest serving general secretary of any political party in the country makes him the best person to occupy the National Chairmanship position of the party.

He argues that he is poised to spearhead the party’s aim to achieve the highest level of efficiency and effectiveness in running its operations.

Speaking at an event to launch his campaign to contest the National Chairmanship position of the party, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah said he will lead the party to win the 2024 elections.

“A lot remains to be done to finally achieve the level of efficiency and effectiveness that we desire as a party and ensure total victory in the 2024 elections and beyond. Despite the years of hardwork, we have put into this party, our collective vision to build the strongest, most fearless, most courageous, most formidable, most electable and viable political organization in Ghana and Africa remains work in progress. That means that we must put in more work” he emphasized.

He added that Ghanaians can no longer tolerate the mismanagement of the economy by the NPP hence the need to win the next general elections.

“We have built the structures within the period we have been in opposition and the NDC will come to power in 2025 to save the country from its current woes,. Ultimately, my chairmanship will result in a resounding victory for the NDC in the 2024 elections. That would not only be a political success for the NDC, but it is also in fact, a national emergency and imperative”.”

“On the evidence of the kind of governance we have seen in the last six years, failure to wrest the leadership of our dear country from the NPP will spell doom for Ghanaians as they would have been condemned to more bad governance and total maladministration”.

He added that, “The people of this country have no tolerance left for the horrendous misrule of Akufo-Addo and his nation-wrecking NPP government. Ghanaians can no longer tolerate the insults being heaped on them by Akufo-Addo himself and his close associates. Ghanaians are fed up”.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said a victory in the 2024 elections will propel the NDC to demand justice for compatriots of the party who lost their lives during the 2020 elections.

He mentioned that, the families of the departed deserve justice.

This comes on the back of some altercations which occurred at a number of polling centres across the country during the 2020 elections leading to the death of some eight persons promising that, justice must be served.