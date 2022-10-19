The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has debunked claims that his driver has bolted away with his GHS 17 million proceeds from an illegal mining [galamsey] activity.

This follows reports of a Regional Minister, who was not named, collapsing as a result of the theft.

But in a statement, the Western regional Minister, was alarmed how some persons have linked him to the reportage as the Minister in question.

In a statement, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah indicated that the move is an attempt by some persons to tarnish his image.

“The news alert appears to cast an innuendo on my person. It is therefore not strange that for those who are still bent on tarnishing my hard-won reputation and to distract me from executing my official duties in service to the people of my region including my unrelenting fight against illegal mining in the region, they have jumped onto this. news alert to further their sinister objectives.”

He therefore urged the public to disregard the said report.

“Please be advised that I am well and fit and carrying about my duties in good health and great spirits. I am completely unfazed by these attempts to derail my work. All well-meaning Ghanaians are therefore advised disregard the said news alert and treat it with the contempt it deserves”, the Minister continued in his statement.