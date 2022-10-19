Supreme Court nominee, Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu has refuted claims that his past association with the New Patriotic Party will have an influence on his work at the apex court.

Justice Gaewu, who has been a High Court Judge for two years, was the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ho central in the 2016 general elections.

There have been concerns about his political history but Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu at his vetting today, Wednesday, October 19 said his application of the law will be devoid of political bias.

The rules that are played in the Judiciary is different from the Executive and that of the Legislature. I am already on the bench have sworn the oath of allegiance and secrecy and the judiciary oath but I have not been partisan. But going into politics is a constitutional right and I don’t think my politics has affected my work.

Following his nomination, Deputy Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Ahmed Ibrahim, questioned the President’s decision to have Justice Ernest Gaewu onto the Supreme Court bench.

He argued that the nominee is not fit for the apex court as he is a politically tainted former parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ho Central constituency.

Ahmed Ibrahim said the nomination tampers with the reputation of the Supreme Court.

“Judges are not supposed to meddle in politics, so why do you send a politician to the bench? Let’s protect the myth surrounding the Supreme Court because back then, when the Supreme Court is mentioned, lawyers were afraid but today, even serial callers are being nominated to the Supreme Court”, he pointed out.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu together with Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu.

Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu is the only nominee from the High Court, while the three others are justices of the Court of Appeal