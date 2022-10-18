President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has hit back at persons he says are his detractors in the Ashanti Region.

He maintains that, it cannot be said that his government has not really done enough for the people in the region because there is enough to prove that the Ashanti Region has benefitted in terms of development from the Akufo-Addo administration.

The president said such critics will be shamed.

“For those who speak ill about me; I will put you to shame today, tomorrow and the day after”, he said.

The President made the comment during the sod-cutting ceremony of the Suame Interchange.

According to Nana Akufo-Addo, although there are current challenges in the country, he is positive of a turnaround.

“In spite of our present difficulties which I know will be gone as soon as possible, I continue to be excited about the future prospects of the nation and I urge all Ghanaians to join hands in building the Ghana that we want, we can realize it if we all work at it.”

President Akufo-Addo took the opportunity to outline past and present road projects the government has undertaken in the Ashanti Region.

“Apart from this project, Government is tackling critical road projects throughout the country in a holistic manner, so that every part of Ghana shall have quality, all-weather roads. In the Ashanti Region alone, the Akufo-Addo Government has completed asphalt overlay of 295kms of roads since 2017.”

“Some of the beneficiary areas include Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, that is in Subin Nhyiaeso and Bantama, Asokwa, Oforikrom, Kwadaso, Suame, Old Tafo, Asokore Mampong, Bekwai, Obuasi, Ejisu, Juaben, Sekyere East (Effiduase), Asante Mampong and Atwima Nwabiagya South.”