The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana has implored all players in the business industry to halt operations.

This comes on the back of a shutdown directive by the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) to its members to lock up their shops on Wednesday.

Speaking to Citi News, Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Samson Asaki Awingobet stated the number of days for the directive will be communicated tomorrow and that this was part of efforts to force government to immediately address challenges the business community is facing due to the current economic crisis.

“We want the government to respond immediately, and so we are encouraging all wholesalers and retailers to close their shops. It is for their own interest because businesses are suffocating and government has no sympathy for businesses.”

The GUTA protest starting on October 19 will see its members in the Greater Accra Region shut their shops.

The traders want something done about the continuous depreciation of the cedi.

The dollar has hit the 11 cedi mark, with industry players predicting a further downgrade of the Ghanaian currency.

GUTA’s protest follows the Adum Business Community in Kumasi closing down shops for five days because of the implementation of tax policies concerning VAT.