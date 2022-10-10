The Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency and Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has stressed the need for the youth to be equipped with skills, as a guarantee of thriving in today’s world.

He was speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the 25th Anniversary Celebration, of the Young People’s Guild of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Faith Congregation, at Madina Estates on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

“To see the church rise to the occasion by also giving an opportunity for the youth to be equipped with Vocational and Technical Skills was such a noble cause; worthy of emulation,” he said.

As part of the occasion, a ‘VocTech Training Project’, was launched to sponsor the training of interested youth in the congregation, in some selected vocational and technical skills such as CakeArt/Baking, Cosmetology, Hairdressing, Fashion, and Auto Mechanics, as means of creating employment.

Rev. Fordjour in his address said various governments have always strived to make contributions to Technical and Vocational education in Ghana.

The Director of Personnel Services at the Armed Forces General Headquarters (Personnel Services) at Burma Camp, Colonel Simeon Barifi Nyante, a former President of the Guild, congratulated the guild on its Silver Jubilee Celebration and encouraged the members of the guild to continue to serve in the church and the nation Ghana as a whole.